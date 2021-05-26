Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIBB opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

