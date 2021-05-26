HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.04. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

