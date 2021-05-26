Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

