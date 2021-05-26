Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.34. 1,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,944,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

