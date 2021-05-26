Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Head to Head Comparison

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 1Life Healthcare 0 2 13 0 2.87

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus target price of $49.07, suggesting a potential upside of 43.13%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 15.02 -$3.05 million ($0.23) -50.65 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 12.39 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -51.16

Hims & Hers Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare. 1Life Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Hims & Hers Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

