Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $143.97 million and $2.14 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 409,171,102,980 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.