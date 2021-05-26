Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,968 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

