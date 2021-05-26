Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,133 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

