Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $121.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $548.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 690,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,987. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

