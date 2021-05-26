Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $141.59. 22,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,370,264. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

