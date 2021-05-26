Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $100,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,357.46. 18,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,371.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,218.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

