Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,343 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 78,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,030. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

