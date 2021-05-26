Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,900 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in KLA by 2,829.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 158,245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 30.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $317.47. 29,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.58. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

