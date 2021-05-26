Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,013 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,313. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

