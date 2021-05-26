Hosking Partners LLP Sells 8,868 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in FirstCash by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.81. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $80.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

