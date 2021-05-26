Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $5.29. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 63,278 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.