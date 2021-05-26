Howmet Aerospace (HWM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):

5/19/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/19/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/13/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/20/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of HWM opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

