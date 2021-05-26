H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. 156,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,277. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.