HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 449.95 ($5.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 413.56. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

