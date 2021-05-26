Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

