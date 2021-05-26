Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.21. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 5,647 shares trading hands.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

