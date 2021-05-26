Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

HBM stock opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.26. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28. Also, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

