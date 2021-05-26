Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $19,216.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00993771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.58 or 0.09930692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00092408 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

