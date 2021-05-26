Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hunter Technology stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 8,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,940. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

