Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HY stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

