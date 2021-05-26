IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 million and a P/E ratio of -56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
