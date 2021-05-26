IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 million and a P/E ratio of -56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

