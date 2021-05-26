ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00346017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00182425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00816664 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

