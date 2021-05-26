ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.07

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 5911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

