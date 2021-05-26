IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.32 million and $1.54 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00076018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00964161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.03 or 0.10018617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

