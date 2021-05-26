IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.70

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.13.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 52.07% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in IDT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

