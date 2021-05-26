IG Gold Price Down 1.6% This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $70,532.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00351432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.