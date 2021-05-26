iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,287. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

