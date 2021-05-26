Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,049,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,840. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

