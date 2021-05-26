ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $241,189.10 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBRX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 986,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

