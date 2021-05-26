Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMPL. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

IMPL stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.