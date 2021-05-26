Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMPL. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
IMPL stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
