Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.15

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 128786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

