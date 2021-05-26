IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,561 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

