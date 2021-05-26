IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

