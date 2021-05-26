IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 671 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

