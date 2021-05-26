IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 856 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

