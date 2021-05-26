IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $252.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

