IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,957 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.