IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,957 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

