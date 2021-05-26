IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 9,044 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.05 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

