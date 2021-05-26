Indorse Token Price Reaches $0.0150 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $560,739.51 and approximately $1,786.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.60 or 0.00959186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.14 or 0.09940150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086665 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

