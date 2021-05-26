Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Up to $46.47

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.47, but opened at $47.97. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

IBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.4008 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

