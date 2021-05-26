Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 40,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,831. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

