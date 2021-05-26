Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $551.16

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.16 ($7.20) and traded as low as GBX 527.40 ($6.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 535.60 ($7.00), with a volume of 1,550,319 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

The firm has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 564.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 551.53.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

