Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

