Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
