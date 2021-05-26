Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

