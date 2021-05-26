Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

