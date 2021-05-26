Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
